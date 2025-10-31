Centennial’s Tyus Jenkins honored with historic Double Zero jersey for his impact on and off the field

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At Centennial High School, one number means more than most. The Double Zero jersey — never before worn in school history — now belongs to senior football manager Tyus Jenkins, whose spirit and dedication have made him the heart of the Bulldogs program.

“It’s actually kind of indescribable because I think a lot of people don’t realize the impact he has,” said head coach DJ Campbell. “Tyus doesn’t let anything hold him back from having a good day.”

For three years, Tyus has been a fixture on the Centennial sidelines — managing gear, helping refs, and keeping morale high. “He’s always the ball boy and he’s like always helping the refs,” said manager Genesis Roussel. “He’s like the ref’s favorite all the time at the games.”

Teammates say his positivity is contagious. “He keeps the girls’ moods up and the guys’ moods up,” added Andrea Mitchell, another manager. “He tells funny jokes… it calms my stress down most of the time during varsity games. He’s really helpful.”

Tyus’ impact stretches beyond the field. As Buddy Director for Centennial’s Best Buddies chapter, he champions inclusion and friendship — efforts that even caught the attention of Vegas Golden Knights star Jack Eichel, who invited him to a game after learning about his leadership.

When asked what his favorite sport is, Tyus didn’t hesitate: “Hockey,” he said with a smile.

On game days, the senior can be found wearing his custom Double Zero jersey — a symbol of the love and respect he’s earned from everyone around him. “We wanted to do something extra special for him,” Campbell said. “We bought him his own jersey in all three colors… Tyus is the first and probably the last to ever wear Double Zero.”

Teammates say seeing him wear it was emotional. “It makes him feel a part of the team,” Roussel said. “We always say, ‘Tyus, are you ready to play?’ And he gets so excited.”

To those who know him, Tyus isn’t defined by his challenges — he’s defined by his joy. “No matter what you’re going through, always have a smile on your face,” Campbell said. “Tyus doesn’t let anything hold him back from having a good day.”

Whether it’s football, hockey, or singing “Call Me Maybe” with his teammates, Tyus brings the same message to everything he does: heart over everything.

“He’s phenomenal,” Campbell said simply. “He’s one of us. The boys love him. Everybody in the community loves him.”