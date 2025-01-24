Centennial High School Boy's basketball team forced to forfeit 18 games

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Controversy has struck one of our valley's top high school basketball teams.

Centennial High School's top-ranked Boy's Basketball team was forced to forfeit 18 games this week in a ruling by the NIAA after an investigation found that a player on the Bulldogs was ineligible.

I was invited to the team's practice today, where I spoke with head coach Karen Weitz and assistant coach Riki Murakami. They told me an investigation by the NIAA found a player on the Bulldogs's Basketball team was ineligible because of zoning issues, causing them to forfeit 18 games.

But, the team argues there was a glitch in the system register my athlete which the NIAA uses to keep track of player eligibility in Nevada.

I talked with parents and the Centennial's coaches, who told me the player was cleared and eligible to play.

They tell me that NIAA is aware of that but punishing the team anyway.

Nick Walters: I know you've had two weeks since the inquiry and two days since the ruling. What's your reaction been?

Coach: My total reaction is, like I said, I'm devastated for my team. It's a sad situation, and the fact that coach said, there was no way for us to know. The way the process is set up is that we give the athletic office our rosters. Once they tell us they're cleared, they're cleared. Administration is taking responsibility but the consequences are all falling on our team.

Walters: The team had to forfeit 18 games for something that apparently isn't even something they did wrong. What was your instant reaction to the news?

Xavier Harris, parent: If it's something that was wrong then that's absolutely horrible. I would hope that this is cleared and they get to go out and be able to play. If it's something that was a glitch, that's totally unfair.

We reached out to the NIAA who sent Channel 13 this statement:

The team was informed by our office this week that it would need to forfeit 18 games due to a violation of the Nevada Administrative Code. We will not get into any specifics. NIAA

Now, this decision moves Centennial from 1st place in the five southern class down to 7th place and voids their championship in December's Las Vegas prep tournament.

Centennial is still on track to be one of the eight teams to make playoffs with six games remaining on their schedule. But it doesn't make this any less frustrating for the team.