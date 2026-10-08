LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thirty local high school football programs went independent this season, and some say they aren't looking back.

"It kind of feels like a breath of fresh air," Legacy head football coach Zach Monticelli said.

"The playing field has been leveled," Shadow Ridge athletic director Travis Foster said.

Despite not getting to play for the traditional NIAA state title this season, some say change needed to happen — starting with scheduling games.

WATCH: CCSD high school football programs see improvements since going independent

CCSD football programs make strides

"To me the biggest thing is that the NIAA made the determination that the north doesn't have to play Bishop Gorman and they made it a south-only problem — how is that fair to our kids?" Foster said.

"The scheduling meeting when the public schools got together, we got that thing done in 30 minutes," Monticelli said. "Typically it takes three to four hours."

Another issue that's been improved is separating the playing field between the private and charter schools that can recruit across the valley and the public schools that can't. Instead, students come from their respective zones.

"Why do we need to compete against those people when those rules don't apply to us?" Foster said. "If we get hit with a recruiting violation, we're suspended, we're missing games, and that's not the case for them."

"Public schools, we are fading in our programs," Monticelli said. "Football, being one of the biggest on campus, was losing numbers, losing participation, losing funds."

Now, public school programs are regaining interest and the competitive nature of traditional rivalries.

"The teams that we play this year, we know a lot from our youth teams, so we're very excited to play them as if we did when we were younger," Legacy quarterback Jaelynn Love-Carter said.

Winning matters, but prioritizing public school sports is vital to the future of Southern Nevada student-athletes.

"I grew up in North Las Vegas and have coached at Cheyenne and Legacy and other schools on the side. When you have an exterior goal, it makes growing up easier," Monticelli said. "Winning is great, don't get me wrong, but we're here to help these young men and women grow in life. I feel like we lost that a little bit, and with this new league, it's helped us find that, and that's the most important thing."

The 30 independent programs' in-season tournament will kick off on Oct. 16.