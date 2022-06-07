Careers are threatened and in jeopardy. The next steps for Jon Gruden and the NFL.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It was a legal win for former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden as his case kicked off against the National Football League.

MORE: Front Office Sports reporter says, 'It was a big victory' for Jon Gruden in court

However, many are asking, what's next in the case?

Judge Nancy Allf denied the league’s motion to force either arbitration and or dismissal of the case. One legal analyst tells us how this case could cause long term repercussions in the league.

"This was the first time that the national football league lost a battle, a legal battle," said sports analyst Daniel Wallach. "Over whether legal disputes between the league and a coach or an employee should be heard in a court of law or should be heard in a private arbitration forum."

Judge Allf sided with the former NFL coach, denying the league’s request for dismissal and or arbitration.

“The arbitration provision does not cover former employees," Allf said. "All of the facts mitigate against this case, stay in this court.”

However, the end of this case isn’t anywhere in sight. The NFL released a statement saying they plan to appeal the ruling.

“While the case is on appeal, the NFL will also ask the lower court the district court judge to put a halt on any and all fact discovery and basically freeze the case and hold it in abeyance for one year or even longer.”

Sports legal analyst Wallach says that timeline could also be lengthy.

"You could get delays in the briefing process. By the time this is set for oral argument and then ultimately decided by the appellate court, we’re usually looking at the 2023 or potentially the middle of 2023," he said.

Wallach also adds that this case could impact other lawsuits happening in the league. Also, he said he’s comparing the Gruden versus NFL case to the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial. He says in both matters, we’re seeing careers threatened and in jeopardy.