Cantlay, Schauffele shatter 54-hole mark, take 5-shot lead

Patrick Cantlay greets teammate Xander Schauffele, right, on the 18th green after completing their third round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament, Saturday, April 23, 2022, at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
AVONDALE, La. (AP) — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele played the back nine in 8-under 28 and shot a 12-under 60 in best-ball play Saturday to shatter the Zurich Classic three-round record at 29 under and stretch their lead to five strokes.

Cantlay and Schauffele broke the 54-hole mark of 23 under. Jonas Blixt-Cameron Smith and Kevin Kisner-Scott Brown set the 72-hole mark of 27 under in 2017, the first-year of the team format at TPC Louisiana. The final round will be alternate shot.

Cantlay and Schauffele opened with a tournament-record 59 in best-ball play Thursday and had a 68 in alternate shot to maintain a one-stroke lead. The South African tandem of Garrick Higgo and Branden Grace were second at 24 under after a 63.

