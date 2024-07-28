Canelo Alvarez to defend super middleweight titles against Edgar Berlanga in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Canelo Alvarez will defend his super middleweight titles against Edgar Berlanga on Sept. 14 in Las Vegas as he returns for another fight during Mexican Independence Day weekend.

Alvarez (61-2-2, 39 KOs) will put the WBC, WBA and WBO versions of the 168-pound title on the line in the bout at T-Mobile Arena, which will be available by pay-per-view on Prime Video.

The Mexican superstar has had a number of his biggest bouts around his country's holiday, including all three of his fights against Gennady Golovkin.

Berlanga (22-0, 17 KOs) won his first 16 pro fights by first-round knockout, though hadn't shown the same explosive power since moving up in weight until stopping Padraig McCrory in February in his most recent bout.

The New York native who represents Puerto Rico is ranked No. 1 by the WBA at 168 pounds.

Erislandy Lara will defend his WBA middleweight title against Danny Garcia, a former champion at 140 and 147 pounds, in the co-main event.