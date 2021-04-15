Caesars Entertainment announced Official Sports Betting Partner of NFL

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Caesars Entertainment has announced it will become an Official Sports Betting Partner of the National Football League as part of an agreement that extends the groundbreaking partnership in which the Company became the League’s first-ever casino sponsor.

The multi-year agreement, beginning with the upcoming 2021 NFL season, strengthens the partnership between two organizations, allowing Caesars to leverage NFL marks within the sports betting category and activate around retail and online sports betting, as well as engage fans with NFL-themed free-to-play games.

“We are thrilled to take our partnership with the National Football League to the next level,” said Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment. “Sports betting and online gaming are the next frontiers for our industry, and we are committed to being where the players are. This expanded relationship allows us to introduce new ways for fans to play alongside their favorite teams, tied into our industry-leading Caesars Rewards program.”

As an Official Sports Betting Partner, Caesars will integrate relevant sports betting content directly into NFL Media properties, including NFL.com and the NFL App. Caesars will partner with the League to create content and opportunities for engagement for both its legal online sports betting\ operations and its expansive retail sportsbook locations across the country.

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with Caesars to include the fast-growing area of legalized sports betting,” said Renie Anderson, Chief Revenue Officer and Executive Vice President of NFL Partnerships. “One of the world’s largest gaming and entertainment companies, we look forward to continuing to work closely with Caesars to find new and innovative ways to engage with NFL fans.”

In addition to its groundbreaking partnership with the NFL, Caesars Entertainment currently has relationships with seven individual NFL franchises, consisting of the Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs, Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore Ravens, Atlanta Falcons, and Carolina Panthers, as well as sports media leader ESPN.