Watch
Sports

Actions

Bud Light offers $15 million to football fans who can predict all 32 first-round NFL Draft picks

Bud Light Perfect Draft
Bud Light/Anheuser-Busch
Bud Light is offering $15 million to football fans who can correctly predict all 32 picks of the first round of the NFL Draft.
Bud Light Perfect Draft
Posted at 2:21 PM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 17:21:06-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Bud Light says you can "get paid like a first round pick" if you can correctly predict all 32 first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The company is offering fans 21+ a chance to win $15 million from their predictions.

To enter the contest, input your selections at budlight.com/perfectdraft.

They're also offering a beer rebate for fans who won't be in Las Vegas for the draft and may be disappointed that their team doesn't have a first-round pick, according to a press release. The rebate can be claimed online at mybeerrebate.com, by entering the offer number AB-5800. For Nevada residents, the company will reimburse the purchase price of one Bud Light draft beer (up to $8, excluding tax).

Bud Light is the presenting sponsor of this year's NFL Draft in Las Vegas. For more information about the draft experience, visit ktnv.com/nfldraft22.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH