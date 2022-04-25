Bud Light offers $15 million to football fans who can predict all 32 first-round NFL Draft picks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Bud Light says you can "get paid like a first round pick" if you can correctly predict all 32 first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The company is offering fans 21+ a chance to win $15 million from their predictions.

To enter the contest, input your selections at budlight.com/perfectdraft.

💰 Pick the first round perfect and win $15 MILLION! 💰@gregolsen88 is back for the #NFLDraft and helping us pay YOU like a first-round draft pick! Click https://t.co/HikuPlmm2U to get started, and good luck! #BudLightPerfectDraft pic.twitter.com/9EhFrxLjFD — Bud Light (@budlight) April 21, 2022

They're also offering a beer rebate for fans who won't be in Las Vegas for the draft and may be disappointed that their team doesn't have a first-round pick, according to a press release. The rebate can be claimed online at mybeerrebate.com, by entering the offer number AB-5800. For Nevada residents, the company will reimburse the purchase price of one Bud Light draft beer (up to $8, excluding tax).

Bud Light is the presenting sponsor of this year's NFL Draft in Las Vegas. For more information about the draft experience, visit ktnv.com/nfldraft22.

