Bubba Jenkins looking to capture gold in PFL Playoffs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Professional Fighters League season is almost over, with the semi-finals this week and next.

Featherweight contender Bubba "The Bad Man" Jenkins, who trains here in Vegas, wants to get that championship belt and $1 million.

Unlike the UFC and other MMA promotions, the PFL has a regular season with a playoff format and a points system.

The four fighters with the most points advance, meaning fighters who make the playoffs fight at least three times in four months.

It's a grueling schedule for MMA standards, but Jenkins says he wouldn't want it any other way because he says this format weeds out "the contenders from the pretenders."

"When the playoffs come — like everyone's playoffs, it's win or go home," Jenkins said. "It's kill or be killed. It's do or die. That's one way to find out who the best is. You can't just talk your way into a championship. You can't just have enough followers and become the bride or the groom. You have to work your way to that moment."

Jenkins will face Jesus Pinedo, who beat the 2022 Featherweight champion, Brendan Loughnane.

Jenkins lost to Loughnane in the championship fight last season, so while he won't be getting that rematch, Jenkins thinks to be the man, he needs to show everyone why they call him "The Bad Man."

"He's kind of got this bravado, this attitude," Jenkins said. "It's almost like I'll get this one for myself and the victory, but there's a part of me that is like, 'You know what, you knocked out my boy. You ruined the comeback thing I had going, so let's go ahead and mess up the card a bit more."

Jenkins will be fighting for a chance at the championship and the million dollars this Saturday at San Antonio on ESPN.