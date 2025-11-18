Browns QB Shedeur Sanders' home broken into during Sunday's game

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders had his house broken into over the weekend, a team source confirmed told the Scripps News Group.

The alleged break-in occurred during Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

No further details are available on the break-in, and we are working to learn more. Sanders made his regular-season NFL debut on Sunday during the second half after rookie QB Dillon Gabriel was pulled to be evaluated for a concussion.

Cleveland kept a close game, but ultimately fell to the Ravens 23-16.

The 23-year-old was drafted by the Browns in April in the fifth round. He previously played two seasons at the University of Colorado after his father, Deion Sanders, became the program's head coach.

This article was written by Maya Morita for the Scripps News Group in Cleveland.