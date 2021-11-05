Breeders' Cup 2021 from Las Vegas perspective

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Horse racing takes center stage this weekend at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club in Southern California for the 2021 Breeders' Cup.

BC weekend covers 14 races on Friday and Saturday with all races worth at least $1 million to the connections.

Horses come from all over the world and most of the European horses come for the turf races.

Friday's highlight race is the $2 million Juvenile because the winner normally heads to the front of the class for next year's Kentucky Derby and Saturday's main event is the $6 million Classic for older horses.

Coverage can be seen on the NBC family of networks and on the Breeders' Cup YouTube channel.

For many horse racing fans who can't make the BC event in person, Las Vegas is the second-best option, or for some their favorite, to catch the big weekend of thoroughbred action.

With Las Vegas being home to several race and sportsbooks, it is not short on horse racing handicappers.

This year, the South Point hotel-casino will host a handicapping seminar on Friday evening hosted by Ralph Siraco with handicappers Jon Lindo & Jon Hardoon.

And longtime Las Vegas resident and horse racing handicapper Richard Eng also shares his race day opinions with Siraco on Race Day Las Vegas.

When watching this year's Breeders' Cup card here are a few horses from our local handicappers that you can keep tabs on below.

Handicapper: Jon Lindo

Friday

Race 8: Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf — 4:10 p.m. PT

#9 Koala Princess 6/1 (top choice of BC)

—showed a big turn of foot winning the Ainsworth at KD after going wire-to-wire in debut. That versatility is huge in full-field and Rosario jumps off Pizza Bianca to keep the mount.

#13 Miss En Scene 8/1

—held her own with the best overseas and is a Euro who should like the firm turf and tight turns.

#7 Consumer Spending 5/1

—has a big late kick and Prat.

Race 10: Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf — 5:30 p.m. PT

#1 Modern Games 5/1

—was an easy winner of Gr. III event at Newmarket Sept 23, is proven on firm turf and is more highly regarded than stablemate.

#2 Albahr 6/1

—comes off an easy win in the Gr. I Summer at Woodbine; has won four straight and gives Godolphin two big chances.

#10 Portfolio Company 6/1

—may find the lead for his taking under Prat.

Saturday

Race 9: Breeders' Cup Mile — 12:20 p.m. PT

#3 Space Blues 5/2

—has carried over 130 pounds to victory four times due to a wicked turn of foot and he likes firm turf.

#9 Mother Earth 8/1

—ran well after being eliminated at the start of the Q.E. II at Ascot. Firm turf no problem either.

#6 Mo Forza 4/1

—is the best miler out west and comes into this razor-sharp.

Race 12: Breeders' Cup Classic — 2:40 p.m. PT

#4 Essential Quality 3/1

—will appreciate the honest pace and can make the last run. This could be a replay of the 2021 Belmont and the 2020 B.C. Juvenile.

#3 Hot Rod Charlie 4/1

—chased home 'Quality in the Belmont and the B.C. Juvenile and figures to be right there at the wire as usual.

#5 Knicks Go 5/2

—is the speed of the speed & could get brave but not sure if wants to run this; short stretch at Del Mar helps.

Handicapper: Jon Hardoon

Friday

Race 8: Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf — 4:10 p.m. PT

#9 Koala Princess 6/1

—3-year-old filly stretches out for the first time in her career after sprinting in her first two races; she is bred to run long and looks to make it 3 in a row to start her career.

#1 Pizza Bianca 5/1

—Improving sort has the advantage of breaking from the rail.

#5 Bubble Rock 8/1

—Has run well in all three starts and comes from a sharp barn.

Race 9: Breeders' Cup Juvenile — 4:50 p.m. PT

#10 Comandperformance 5/1

—Has run very well in his first two starts. Stretches out in his third-lifetime start; bred to get better with distance.

#1 Jack Christopher 8/5

—Morning line favorite; tries two turns for the first time; the one to beat.

#8 Barossa 3/1

—starts for Bob Baffert and has improved with each start; live long shot.

Saturday

Race 12: Breeders' Cup Classic — 2:40 p.m. PT

#3 Hot Rod Charlie 4/1

—coming into this race in fine form; continues to improve in each start for trainer Doug O'Neill; he's the play.

#4 Essential Quality 3/1

—Eight for nine in career; fires every time out.

#5 Knicks Go 5/2

—The one to catch and is in top form; tries to make it four in a row.

Handicapper: Richard Eng

Friday

Race 10: Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf — 5:30 p.m. PT

#2 Albahr 6/1

—English trainer Charlie Appleby has had great success the past few seasons shipping horses to America for rich stakes races. He has an uncoupled entry here along with #1 Modern Games (5/1) who will likely be the more fancied of the two. However, Albahr proved his mettle in winning the Grade 1 Summer Stakes at Woodbine his last time out.

Saturday

Race 7: Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Turf — 10:59 a.m. PT

#6 Love 4/1

—Love carried a staggering 137 pounds in her last start a Group 2 stakes at the Curragh and lost by a nose. She gains a 13-pound weight shift to 124 now and should really finish with a flourish for English trainer Aidan O'Brien.

Writer: Jordan Gartner

Friday

Race 10: Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf — 5:30 p.m. PT

#1 Modern Games 5/1

—several U.S. runners enter this race with low numbers so that points to an international runner with Modern Games leading that pack on paper. Never a fan of the rail position but should be able to get a nice trip from the inside during the mile race while coming to the U.S. highly regarded for a solid trainer in Charles Appleby. The 2-year-old was an easy winner in a G3 event last time out, has some of the quickest running times along with a turf pedigree. Modern Games should be tough in Friday's finale.

Check back for further Saturday updates