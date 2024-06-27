Breaking down the potential 1st round draft picks for the Vegas Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The NHL Draft will be center stage here in Las Vegas.

By the end of the week, someone will walk out of The Sphere and get to call themselves the Vegas Golden Knights' first round pick.

The Golden Knights are officially slated for the 19th overall pick.

With so many of the current roster hitting free agency, this could be a chance for the Knights to add some young players.

Here's a few players that the Golden Knights can take with the 19th slot:

Michael Hage, C, Chicago Steel (USHL)

54 GP, 33 G, 42 A, 75 P

Hage has tons of qualities that fit well with what the VGK do.

He is a 200-foot player with an outstanding hockey IQ, good hands and solid skating.

His mental fortitude has also impressed scouts. Hage had one of his best seasons after a bad injury the season prior and the loss of his father this summer.

Whether the VGK keep him or use him as part of a trade, Hage should be a good get for the team.

Igor Chernyshov, LW, Dynamo Moskva (MHL/KHL)

Chernyshov game isn't the flashiest, but he gets the dirty work done as a consummate power forward

His size (6'2", 192 LBS) and tenacity while driving to the net will remind VGK fans of Ivan Barbashev.

He also possesses a quick release and enough skills to be effective off the rush.

The Golden Knights' biggest need is at forward, and Chernyshov can be a great depth piece for them as he continues to develop his skill set.

Trevor Connelly, LW, Tri-City Storm:

Connelly has been one of the most talked about prospects in this draft partly for his skills on the ice, but mostly for his issue's off it.

Connelly posted a swastika on social media when he was 16 back in 2022.

He has since apologized for the incident and was cut from the Long Island Sea Gulls.

It would certainly be a gamble for the VGK to draft him, which, in true Vegas fashion, is something the team has done in the past.

In terms of his abilities on the ice, Connelly is one of the most skilled players in this draft class.

Many NHL scouts see him as a future top-six forward because of his eye-popping skating abilities, creative playmaking and accurate shooting skills.

Connelly would be a controversial pick for the Knights, but his ceiling is sky high.

EJ Emery, RHD, U.S. National Team (NTDP)

61 GP, 0 G, 16 A, 16 P

The Golden Knights are still deep at defense regardless of Alec Martinez's retirement decision, so this pick comes with a big IF.

Should they go with a defenseman, EJ Emery could be a player the Knights can develop.

Emery's offensive abilities isn't anything that will be turning heads, but his defensive game is.

He is a great puck mover who also is excellent at stopping the opposing team off the rush.

Emery is also capable of playing big minutes while also possessing great skating abilities despite his 6'3" stature.

It could be a while for Emery to crack the starting Golden Knights lineup with how stacked they are at that position, but he would certainly be a good addition to the d-core.