Over a thousand boxers from around the country — boys and girls, young and old — have descended upon Las Vegas this week for the USA Boxing Junior Olympics.

Considered America's largest event in amateur boxing, which acts as a feeder system into the pros, the annual summer festival is happening across five rings and two sparring rings at the Las Vegas Convention Center Monday through Saturday.

WATCH | See what's happening inside the Las Vegas Convention Center during the USA Boxing Junior Olympics

Boxers of all ages flock to the Strip for first USA Boxing Junior Olympics held in Las Vegas

Long kept in the Midwest in the event's 50+ year history, these Junior Olympics were brought to Las Vegas this year for the first time.

"This is where Olympic dreams come true," Hawaiian boxer and U19 World Championships gold medalist Lorenzo Juanito Patricio told Channel 13. "Competition is going to be off the scale. Everybody here wants to win. They want to stand on that podium," he said.

"We've got the best of the best in the country going here," said Michael Campbell, senior manager of operations and events at USA Boxing. "We have a minimum bout requirement on this event of over 15 bouts and a .500 winning percentage on most age groups," he shared.

Boxers of all ages and from all backgrounds are being given the opportunity to showcase their talents in a city of legends.

For young boxers, it's the chance to chase their Olympic aspirations.

"It gives them that spark," said Juanito Patricio, who calls Vegas special for being a 'Ninth Island' for Hawaiians like himself. "It gives them hope that they can go to the next Olympics or a future one. It gives all the younger generations the push that they need."

"You're going to see 8-year-olds, tonight we'll have the 17 to 40-year-olds in the ring," Campbell said. "We're going to even have some masters bouts up to the age of 62."

Bringing the popular boxing event to Vegas feels long overdue and moving the festival out west has already proven to be a success.

"In the Midwest, those events have had about 900 or 1000 boxers," Campbell said. "When we announced it would be in Las Vegas, registration took off. Over 1500 boxers registered and over 1400 came... So it is a record for us."

"Vegas is the boxing capital," Juanito Patricio said. "Everyone wanted to come to this tournament because of where it is."

Admission to watch the Junior Boxing Olympics is $10 at the door for a day pass and $40 for an all-week pass.

Boxing action will go on at the Convention Center all day Monday-Thursday with sessions starting at 12 PM and 6 PM. Competition finals and award ceremonies happen Friday and Saturday starting at 12 PM.