Borussia Dortmund beat Manchester United 3-2 inside Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund, two of the most popular clubs in the world, squared off in front of their American fans at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday night.

It might have been just a friendly but these teams gave fans a game full of drama.

It was a heavily pro-Man United crowd at Allegiant Stadium and you could hear it after Diogo Dalot scored a golazo to start things off in the 24th minute.

Then, in the 43rd minute, Dortmund was able to break through and Donyell Malen finished it to make it 1-1.

Just one minute later, Malen once again buried one in after another Man U defensive error and Dortmund went into halftime with the 2-1 lead.

But Man United tied it back up when Antony is the first to react off a loose ball.

Then, Youssoufa Moukoko, the 18-year-old rising star, buried one off the feed from Marco Reus and that would be the dagger.

Final score: Borussia Dortmund 3, Manchester United 2.

After the game, Man U players said it wasn't the result they wanted. However, they still found a few positives from tonight's game

"I think that we did a very good match," Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri said. "Unfortunately, we concede two goals near the end of the first half and then at the end, but in general, we did a good job."

"We played a strong game," Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen said. "I think first half we dominated a lot. They scored the first goal in....the 43rd minute, but I think we had a good chance at winning the game. We gave them three goals and lost the game in the end. But in general, I thought we played a good game."

Obviously, these teams won't be staying in Vegas but if you're a soccer fan, Barcelona and AC Milan will be meeting at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday for their preseason game.