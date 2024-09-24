Black Hole holds first ever 'March to Victory' in Las Vegas Raiders' home opener

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Just like any storm, battle or in this case, Black Hole, there's an eerie silence first, and then the chaos ensues.

That's what Raider Nation was hoping to show to their opponents on Sunday for their first ever "March to Victory."

"I think it exceeded our expectations," Black Hole member Hollywood Raider said. "With the band behind us, you can hear the band play all the Raider songs. We had tears in our eyes. You can't see our eyes, but man it was like chill bumps and everything man."

"I feel like a five year old on Christmas morning," Black Hole Las Vegas Chapter President Cisco Ortega said. "This was amazing. A lot of hard work was put into this. I just hope Raider Nation appreciated it."

The Black Hole led dozens of fans down the Hacienda Bridge hours before the Las Vegas Raider's game against the Carolina Panthers.

This is a new tradition the fan base wanted to do specifically in Las Vegas, for Las Vegas.

"We wanted to do something that was really special," event organizer and Black Hole member Mark Jones said. "Something that was different. Something that had the Raider way to it. With AP coming in and everything kind of changed, it seemed like it was time. We just had a vision of marching all these Raider fans over this Hacienda Bridge here and staking our claim that we are here. This is our home town, this is our home field advantage."

The next march is still to be determined, but for now, members of Raider Nation can say they made another cherished memory on their favorite day.

"Whether Raider Nation latches on....could this be an every home game thing...... I don't know, we'll figure it out," Ortega said. "But It was a great thing. I applaud Raider nation for coming and supporting us....man I'm speechless."

