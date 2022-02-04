Black Hockey History Tour comes to Las Vegas

KTNV (LAS VEGAS) — Past, present and future.

Kwame Mason, a spokesperson for the American Legacy Black Hockey History Tour, is on a mission to show you those who have shaped hockey's history. Inside a massive trailer lies inspiration. You'll find information about numerous black players who have paved the way for generations to come.

Mason said, “I always thought that the best way to grow the game, especially in the minority communities, is to make sure we normalize black faces and voices in the game of hockey. Something that’s never really been done. So what we’re doing is educating people to know a little more about our history. And make sure that our stories are just as inclusive as any other story.”

The 'museum on wheels' travels across the nation, educating fans about the impact of black players in hockey along the way.

"When I go on the tour with the truck and people come and they ask me questions, when they say ‘I didn’t know that’ that’s what’s beautiful." added Mason. "We’re all on this earth to learn and to get something new and to be able to curate something as powerful as this and teach people something more and new about the game of hockey is gonna be always satisfying.“

From Toronto, Nashville, Detroit, and now Las Vegas, hockey's story is being told in more than two-dozen cities and counting.

The Black Hockey History Tour will be located at NHL Fan Fair from Thursday-Sunday this week.