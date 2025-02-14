Black History Month: Vegas Thrill Rookie Charitie Luper breaks barriers in volleyball and inspires athletes

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Charitie Luper’s path to becoming a professional volleyball player with the Vegas Thrill was anything but typical. Standing at 5 feet 8 inches, she’s considered undersized for a sport where height can be an advantage, and as one of the few Black athletes in volleyball, she’s part of an underrepresented group. Yet, it’s these very challenges that fuel her determination and inspire others to follow in her footsteps.

“I kind of started a little later,” Charitie said of her introduction to volleyball. After six years of playing softball, she moved to Texas when she was a teenager and decided to give volleyball a try: “It was way too hot to play outdoors, so I wanted to play an indoor sport. I fell in love immediately."

Charitie was inspired by her family’s deep sports involvement, particularly her father, a longtime college football coach: “He just knows the ins and outs of recruiting and how to be great,” Charitie shared.

The unexpected loss of her uncle, who died of a heart attack, further fueled Charitie’s dedication to her sport.

“It made me realize how every day isn’t promised and not to take anyone in your life for granted,” she said. “I miss him every single day. That’s why I have two tattoos for him.”

The tattoos are a tribute to her uncle’s memory, reading “Larry Love” in honor of his first name, featuring a dove.

“Before every single day during the National Anthem, I close my eyes and I talk to him. I say, ‘We got this. We’re going to do this,’” Charitie added.

Charitie’s perseverance on the court has been shaped by both her family’s support and her own personal challenges. As an undersized athlete in a sport where size matters, she’s had to find ways to compete smarter, not harder. “It’s just to never be scared and know what you’re capable of,” she advised to other undersized athletes.

Charitie’s resolve became even more tested during her freshman year at UCLA.

“Honestly, not a lot of people know about this, but I actually had blood clots in my lungs,” she revealed. “My career could have ended my freshman year, but I love the sport too much.” Although the blood clots are gone, she continues to take blood thinners to prevent them from returning, a reminder of how fragile life and opportunity can be. Despite the risks, Charitie said, “I wouldn’t give [volleyball] up.”

As a Black athlete in a sport where only 10% of NCAA volleyball players are African American, Charitie is aware of the responsibility that comes with her success.

“It means everything to be a woman of color to play this sport,” she said. “Just to be a minority in this sport and making it super far and doing great things—that’s everything I could have wanted.”

Her desire to inspire other young girls of color is a key motivator.

“My mom always taught me that there’s not a lot of people who are your color, but you just have to give your best every single day and inspire the other little girls,” Charitie said. “It motivates me so much. I’ve had so many people say that ‘you’re too short! You can’t play the sport!’ Or even because of my color. I can’t play the sport, or I can’t do a specific skill, but just remembering those things that have been said to me is something that inspires me even more because I’m doing it.”

While representation in volleyball remains limited, Charitie is determined to lead by example, offering hope and visibility for young athletes who might not see many people like them in the sport.

“It’s important to have a coaching environment who believes in that,” she said. “It’s just super important to feel welcomed.”

Charitie’s journey is a testament to resilience, family support, and the power of representation. Despite the odds stacked against her, she continues to defy expectations, using her platform to inspire the next generation of athletes.