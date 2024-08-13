Bishop Gorman volleyball players look to have another winning season while planning next steps

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — High school volleyball teams are looking to serve up one of the most competitive years yet in our valley.

But will it be a winning year for sets, spikes and power hits?

Alex Eschelman sat down with top recruits, not only in Nevada but rather the country, to hear how bringing home another state title will be top of mind on the court.

UNLV volleyball commit Brooklyn Williams hopes to contribute to the Rebels' six consecutive postseason appearances after her senior year at Bishop Gorman.

"I chose UNLV because I love the coaches, and they just have a really welcoming environment. I loved all of the girls, the players and they really cared about us mentally," Williams said.

The University of Pittsburgh's volleyball program also embodies those qualities, according to Williams' teammates Ayanna Watson and Trinity Thompson as the pair of juniors plan to play for the Panthers together.

"We talked about, like not even being serious, we jokingly talked about it, and we didn't even think it could be a reality, kind of," Thompson said.

Through they are excited to turn their dreams of playing at the next level into reality, Gaels head coach Gregg Nunley said he'll never forget his phone call with the two after they committed to Pitt.

"We were on a group call when they committed the three of us, and I asked them, OK so what's next, and in my mind I thought they were going to tell me we're going to go out to Pitt for cam, we're looking forward to this at Pitt, we're looking forward to doing that at Pitt, but when I said that, there was no hesitation and they both said it at the same time another state championship for Gorman," he said.

Gorman has won four out of the last five state championships and while they look to win their fifth straight this season, the players say that Coach Nunley and the program have given them more than just a chance to compete on the court.

"State championships obviously mean a lot to any coach, but he puts a lot on the line for us because he cares for us so much as players and as people," Watson said.

"Nunley has taught us we can figure things out on our own, and we can work together as a team to fight through our hurdles, so that'll be very helpful for me, Thompson said.