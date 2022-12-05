Bishop Gorman alum Nick Gates highlights local charity on his cleats for NFL's 'My Cause, My Cleats'

(KTNV) — A local charity got the national spotlight this weekend through the NFL's "My Cause, My Cleats" program.

The program allows players to decorate their cleats to support a charity of their choice. Bishop Gorman alum Nick Gates, an offensive lineman for the New York Giants, chose to highlight Court Appointed Special Advocates, more commonly known as CASA.

The CASA is a program, sponsored by Las Vegas Eighth Judicial District Court, advocates for neglected and abused children.

"They need voices, too, and they need good guidance and an adult to help them say what they want to say and do what's right for them," Gates said.

Gates says any time he is having a rough time himself, he uses CASA youth as inspiration to be his best version on the field.

"I can be going through that or had that childhood growing up, and I didn't, so it just makes me want to keep going and keep working hard for them or for anybody that's had a tough time," Gates said.

Court chief executive officer and CASA representative Steve Grierson says seeing the CASA logo on an NFL uniform was a moment he will never forget.

"It's very surreal," Grierson said. "We're humbled by Nick's agreement to participate and increasing the awareness of our important need for volunteers, and all the communities across this country to help abused and neglected kids and their voice and all their best interests in our court systems."

Gates says above all, he is proud to represent his hometown.

"I just love representing the city," Gates said. "It's just fun. Whenever I tell someone Im from Vegas, their face is like 'oh you're from Vegas?' and I'm like, 'yeah, I'm from Vegas. It's not what you think, but yeah, I'm from Vegas."

If you would like to become a CASA volunteer, you can go to casalasvegas.org.

