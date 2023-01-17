Watch Now
'Biggest celebrity basketball game' charity event to be held at Thomas & Mack Center

"The Celebrity Basketball Classic" is going to be held at the Thomas & Mack Center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Saturday, February 4.
Posted at 6:08 PM, Jan 16, 2023
Some celebrity participants for this charity event is said to include Floyd Mayweather Jr. and brothers Stefon and Trevon Diggs. The three are assigned to be team captains.

Former NBA stars such as Gary Payton and Dennis Rodman will participate as team coaches.

There is also a scheduled half time performance. However, there were no details provided yet on what the show will entail.

This basketball charity event is hosted by "It's Me Brands" and will benefit the charity, "D Up On Cancer."

Tickets are selling for about $30.
For more information, visit itsmebrands.com or unlvtickets.com.

