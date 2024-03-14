Big West Conference tournament underway at the Dollar Loan Center

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Postseason college basketball is here in the valley.

Several conferences will be hosting their championship tournament in Vegas, and that includes the Big West. Only one team will get an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament, so every team is hoping to punch their ticket to the "Big Dance."

It's that time of the year where every college basketball team's season is decided a game at a time.

Today the Big West kicked off its tournament with the UC Davis women's team taking care of Cal State Fullerton, and Long Beach State beating UC Santa Barbara.

The winner of the tournament will get an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament for a chance to win the national championship.

For the winning teams, their season is still alive, but on the other end, some team's seasons comes to an end in the valley.

"We're definitely in a position right now where we are thrilled to be able to play, and we're confident In our group," UC Davis head coach Jennifer Gross said. "We're going to be ready to compete with everything we have tomorrow."

"Certainly disappointed...we dug ourselves such a hole In the first half," UC Santa Barbara head coach Bonnie Henrickson said. "Proud of our effort to get it back to three to start the fourth quarter. And then we miss some layups, turn the ball over. It was threes fore them and we were just late to rotate."

