Big bet on NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki could pay off Nevada customer's Dollar Loan Center loans

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If Josh Bilicki wins the Penzoil 400 race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Dollar Loan Center will pay off all Nevada customer’s loans.

Dollar Loan Center is the primary sponsor of Bilicki’s #52 Rick Ware Racing Ford Mustang.

“We’re going all in on Josh Bilicki this year,” says Chuck Brennan, founder and CEO of Dollar Loan Center. “We love racing, and we love giving back to our loyal customers. So, we’re going to have some fun and if Josh wins this race on Sunday, we’re going to pay off the loans of every one of our Nevada customers in good standing.”

Because a Bilicki win on Sunday would cost Brennan millions of dollars, he turned to long-time friend, casino owner, and sports betting legend Derek Stevens of Circa in Las Vegas to “hedge his bet.”

“There’s only one joint in Vegas that I know would take that kind of action and it is Derek at Circa,” said Brennan.

“At Circa Sports we’ve always said our primary goal is to help customers get their bets down, no matter the size of the wager” said Stevens. “Chuck has always loved a good promotion, and we’re happy to take part by accepting his bet on Josh Bilicki to win the Pennzoil 400 to the tune of $10 million.”

In 38 career NASCAR Cup Series starts, Biliki's best career finish was 24th in this year's Daytona 500. He has raced in Las Vegas once in his career and finished 36th last September in the Cup Series.

The Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will take place on March 7.