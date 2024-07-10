Big 12 conference kicks off football media days at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Big 12 football media days have officially kicked off inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and the conference will be looking much different this season.

With Texas and Oklahoma jumping ship and the PAC-12 dissolving, the Big 12 has added four more schools in Colorado, Utah, Arizona and Arizona State.

That means the conference will officially have 16 members and it's a change that has all the coaches excited.

"I really truly believe from top to bottom, this is going to be the most competitive league in college football," TCU head coach Sonny Dykes said.

Some of these teams are no strangers to the valley. Utah specifically, one of the closest schools to Las Vegas, has won a PAC-12 championship at Allegiant Stadium, was in the Las Vegas Bowl last year, and will be kicking off their season here in 2027.

Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham says he's glad the conference has made it to the sports capital.

"This building's been very good to us," Whittingham said. "We've had the chance to come down here and win a couple of PAC-12 championship games. Obviously, last year in the bowl game, we didn't fair so well but Vegas has always treated us great."