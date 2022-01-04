Becky Hammon introduced as Aces' head coach

KTNV (LAS VEGAS) — From being undrafted to becoming one of the best WNBA players in history to coaching in the NBA and now the WNBA sideline, Becky Hammon has proved herself to be a living legend.

Aces' president Nikki Fargas stated, “When you’re building a team, you want people who are like-minded and like-spirited because you want your culture to be that of a championship culture. Becky brings that to our franchise.”

Hammon, who played 16 seasons in the WNBA, was recently announced as the Las Vegas Aces' new head coach. The six-time WNBA All-Star spent the last eight seasons on the coaching staff for Greg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs, making her the first full-time female assistant in NBA history.

"I’ve sat under now arguably one of the best coaches in basketball history," said Hammon. "I feel like I’m ready to be in that seat, and this is the organization that wanted to give me that opportunity.“

It’s a full circle moment as Hammon returns to the team that retired her jersey in September. She’s expected to sign a record-breaking five-year deal, that would make her the highest paid coach in WNBA history.

Hammon said, “I never closed the door on the WNBA because I love the WNBA. It’s where I come from. It gave me my base in professional sports.”

Hammon’s hire for Las Vegas also increases the opportunity for women to become head coaches.

“I hope women continue to get these opportunities because it’s important for little girls to see that, but it’s also important for little boys to see," stated Hammon. "Because if you’re gonna talk about changing minds, we have to change it generationally, which means my two little boys need to know what it means to be a leader. To them, their mom is a leader.”

Hammon plans to finish out the NBA season with the San Antonio Spurs.