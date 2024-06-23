Banana Ball brings Las Vegans together for the second straight year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It wasn't a normal night at Las Vegas Ballpark as a sold-out crowd of more than 10,000 fans gathered to watch Banana Ball, which is a baseball game intertwined with theatrical performances.

"You're going to see things tonight that really, ideally, you've never seen at a baseball game before," Party Animals President Jared Orton said.

Along with a baseball game, over 40 former professional and collegiate players conduct dances and different ways to interact with fans.

"The celebrations are what change the most whenever it goes venue to venue, so we do a lot of things for the local town," Party Animals second baseman Dustin Baber said.

Some players say the fun and games are growing the sport.

"It's changing a generation. It's changing an entire sport. It's making baseball quick, fast, fun, fans first, fan-friendly," Firefighters catcher Alex Bentley said.

"I played here in college. We played against UNLV and it wasn't as nearly as packed as when we came here," Party Animals catcher Bronson Balholm said. "Seeing kind of a different game played out here where I was here in college kind of makes it go full circle, makes me believe even more in Banana Ball, and how much it's changed the game."

The 2025 schedule will be announced in October.