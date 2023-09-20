Aviators lost to Reno Aces 7-4; continue to battle for playoff spot

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — When Cody Thomas blasted a long three-run homer into the pool beyond centerfield at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, it seemed to be a sign that it could be a big night for the Las Vegas Aviators.

Alas, Thomas' home run wasn't enough, as the hometown team lost to the Reno Aces, 7-4.

The game served as the opener for a six-game series at the ballpark, which will close the Aviators' home schedule for this season. Even though their team lost, Aviators fans — more than 6,000 of them — seemed to have a good time.

"This is always a treat, the way this ballpark is," said Brett Primack, who has Aviators season tickets. "I enjoy coming here as many nights as I can. We're long-time season ticket holders, back when it was the Las Vegas Stars."

The Stars, who began play in the Pacific Coast League in 1983, were the first iteration of the Aviators franchise.

These days, the Aviators are the Triple A farm club for the big league Oakland A's, who very likely could one day become the Las Vegas A's.

The possibility of the A's coming to Vegas was a hot topic of conversation with some fans Tuesday night, including Johannes Jamison, who was at the game with his two young daughters and his fiance.

"I think Las Vegas is ready for a major league team," Jamison said. "I know we would go to games if they build a new stadium on the Strip."

While the loss Tuesday hurt their chances, the Aviators are still battling for a playoff spot.

The team will wrap up its regular season home schedule against the Aces. Aviators officials tell Channel 13 they expect both games this weekend — Saturday and Sunday — to likely be sellouts.