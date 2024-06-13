Aviators fan or foodie? You can be both at Las Vegas Ballpark

SUMMERLIN, Nev. (KTNV) — While Las Vegas Ballpark is known for Aviators baseball, it also showcases new food and beverage options that Executive Chef Garry DeLucia hopes to knock fans out of the park.

"At the end of the day, I want the fans of the Aviators to know that this is the only place you can get this food and it's so good you come back," DeLucia said.

The ballpark is offering four new beverages and four new food items including the Burnt Ends Brisket Sausage, the Aviator Beer Brat and the Dueling Dogs.

Aviators general manager Chuck Johnson says the goal is to give a minor league team a big league atmosphere.

"We want to keep that going," Johnson said. "One of the ways to continue to do that is keep the food at an elevated level, keep the entertainment at an elevated level. And so, that happens very easily here at the ballpark."

The new meal options are available throughout the rest of the season.

WATCH: What ballpark items should I try?