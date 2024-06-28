Aviators' Brady Basso brings family back to Vegas roots

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Aviators pitcher Brady Basso's first season playing in Triple-A and the big leagues has meant more to him than just taking the mound at the next level.

"It's been super cool to come back here [Las Vegas] and follow in his [Brady's father, Mike] footsteps of playing in Vegas," Basso said.

Basso's father Mike played nine seasons in the minor leagues and parts of four of them with the Las Vegas Stars (1988, 1990, 1992-93). The former catcher also managed the Las Vegas 51s in 2009.

"I think I was around 10, 11, 12, and I was just a little kid running around shagging fly balls, it was a dream come true at the time," Basso said.

Now, Basso is turning his dream of playing at the professional level into reality as the pitcher made his seventh start with the Aviators on Thursday night against the Sacramento River cats.

"Being able to go through the system and be in the minor leagues and play I feel like I have a whole different appreciation for it cause I lived it as a kid and I get to do it now as a player," Basso said.

The Aviators play their second game of their series against Sacramento on Friday.