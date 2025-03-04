Athletics to visit a Henderson elementary school for reading and literacy week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As part of Nevada Reading Week, the Athletics will visit local students at Hannah Brown Elementary School to take part in a special reading session on Thursday.

The team’s mascot, Stomper, and other A’s representatives will read to four of the school’s kindergarten classes.

Nevada Reading Week, a statewide celebration for more than 40 years, brings together educators, librarians, students and community leaders to celebrate literacy through book studies, author studies, literary readings by renowned authors, book fairs and family literacy events.

In a statement, the A's said they hope to inspire a love of reading among young Nevada students.

Channel 13 and the Scripps Howard Fund has an initiative called 'If You Give a Child a Book" to put books in the hand of children who need it.