A's file to trademark Las Vegas monikers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Oakland A's have taken strides to trademark what the team believes will be the future of the Major League Baseball organization.

According to federal documents, the team earlier this month filed to trademark three versions of names the team could go by once it moves to Southern Nevada: Las Vegas A's, Las Vegas Athletics, and Vegas Athletics.

The trademark applications were filed by Athletics Investment Group LLC, which does business as the Oakland A's.

The team plans to move to Las Vegas in time for the 2028 MLB season to play in a new ballpark on the Strip.

A representative with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office tells Channel 13 that the applications have not been approved.

A planned $1.5 billion ballpark would go on the current site of the Tropicana Las Vegas, which closed its doors for good on April 2.

The resort complex is expected to be imploded later this year.