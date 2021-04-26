Aristocrat Gaming named official partner of Las Vegas Aviators

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Get ready to yell "Buffallooooooooooo!" the next time you go to an Aviators game in Las Vegas.

Aristocrat Gaming™ and the Las Vegas Aviators® have hit a home run with a new partnership. The partnership makes Aristocrat an official partner of the Aviators and Las Vegas Ballpark, further deepening Aristocrat’s commitment to its host community of Las Vegas.

As a proud partner, Aristocrat will have several activations at Aviators home games. For example, each time the Aviators score a run, the audience will enjoy a “stampede” sound effect from Aristocrat’s globally popular Buffalo™ slot game. Furthermore, fans can look forward to 21+ audience participation event opportunities during certain home games.

“Each of us at Aristocrat is thrilled to be an official partner of the Las Vegas Aviators. Las Vegas is the host community for our Americas headquarters, and we are honored to give back to the town we call home, and to continue to bring joy to life through the power of play, on the field and on the casino floor,” said Hector Fernandez, president of Aristocrat Americas and EMEA.

“There is no better place than Las Vegas Ballpark to enjoy the American pastime of baseball, said Don Logan, president, chief operations officer, Las Vegas Aviators. “Community support of our team and Ballpark means everything to us, and we are excited to call Aristocrat a partner. We can’t wait to hear Aristocrat’s ‘stampede’ effect every time we score!”