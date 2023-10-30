American hockey player Adam Johnson dies after getting cut in the neck by a skate in England

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — American hockey player Adam Johnson has died after a "freak accident" during a game in England on Saturday, according to his team.

The 29-year-old from Minnesota was playing for the Nottingham Panthers in a Challenge Cup game against the Sheffield Steelers when he suffered a slashed neck during the second period.

Johnson played for the Pittsburgh Penguins in the National Hockey League before spending the 2020-21 season in Sweden with the Malmo Redhawks.

He went on to play in the American Hockey League and Germany before agreeing to join Nottingham for this season.