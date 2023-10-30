Watch Now
American hockey player Adam Johnson dies after getting cut in the neck by a skate in England

FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins forward Adam Johnson in action during an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. American hockey player Adam Johnson has died after a “freak accident” during a game in England on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 his club said. The 29-year-old Minnesota native was playing for the Nottingham Panthers in a Challenge Cup game against the Sheffield Steelers when he suffered a slashed neck during the second period of the game at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena
Posted at 5:03 PM, Oct 29, 2023
NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — American hockey player Adam Johnson has died after a "freak accident" during a game in England on Saturday, according to his team.

The 29-year-old from Minnesota was playing for the Nottingham Panthers in a Challenge Cup game against the Sheffield Steelers when he suffered a slashed neck during the second period.

Johnson played for the Pittsburgh Penguins in the National Hockey League before spending the 2020-21 season in Sweden with the Malmo Redhawks.

He went on to play in the American Hockey League and Germany before agreeing to join Nottingham for this season.

