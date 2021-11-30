Watch
Allegiant Stadium to host Pac-12 championship on Friday

David Becker/AP
Allegiant Stadium before an NFL football game for the Las Vegas Raiders, Oct. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Posted at 10:20 PM, Nov 29, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Friday, Pac-12 finalists will battle for the conference championship title at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The University of Oregon Ducks will take on the University of Utah Utes starting at 5 p.m.

Doors open at 3 p.m. and parking lots open at 2 p.m., according to Allegiant's website. As of this report, tickets were still available with a starting price of $33 for upper bowl seats.

More information can be found on Allegiant Stadium's website.

