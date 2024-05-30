A’ja Wilson's 29 points and 15 rebounds lead the Aces past the Lynx 80-66

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 29 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks, Jackie Young added 19 points and 10 assists, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Minnesota Lynx 80-66 on Wednesday night.

Las Vegas had its nine-point halftime lead trimmed to 56-54 with 1:28 left in the third quarter before Kate Martin sank a corner 3-pointer from the corner and Wilson beat the third-quarter buzzer with a layup for a 62-56 advantage.

The Aces continued to pull away in the fourth by extending their run to 20-5 to make it 77-61.

Kelsey Plum scored 10 points on 4-of-14 shooting for Las Vegas (4-1). Alysha Clark and Martin each finished with nine points.

Young narrowly missed her fifth straight game with at least 20 points and six assists. She is one of only two WNBA players to accomplish the feat in four consecutive games, joining Arike Ogunbowale in 2019.

Napheesa Collier had 18 points and 13 rebounds for Minnesota (4-2). Courtney Williams and Cecilia Zandalasini each scored 12, and Kayla McBride added 11.

Minnesota announced earlier in the day that forward Diamond Miller underwent successful surgery on her right knee.