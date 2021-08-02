Watch
A'ja being A'ja: Reigning WNBA MVP leading US into quarters

Gregory Shamus/AP
United States' A'Ja Wilson (9) blocks a shot by Japan's Yuki Miyazawa (52) during a women's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (Gregory Shamus/Pool Photo via AP)
Tokyo Olympics Basketball
SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — A'ja Wilson insists she's just one of the newcomers on the U.S. women's national team.

She's just "one of the young guns" trying to soak up every bit of her first Olympics.

She is doing that, and much more.

The reigning WNBA MVP is making her presence felt at the Tokyo Games on a loaded U.S. roster.

Wilson has led the Americans in scoring in each of their three games in pool play. She's averaging a double-double heading into the quarterfinals.

U.S. coach Dawn Staley says "A'ja is just being A'ja" with the added benefit of playing with very talented teammates like five-time Olympians Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi.

