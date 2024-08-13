Former Aces star Dearica Hamby sues Las Vegas Aces and WNBA for discrimination

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby officially filed a lawsuit on Monday against the Aces and the WNBA, accusing the team of discrimination, intimidation and retaliation after revealing she was pregnant.

The Aces traded Hamby to the Los Angeles Sparks in January 2023, and she claims she noticed notable differences in how the team treated her following her pregnancy announcement.

The lawsuit states specifically that Hamby was forced to vacate team-provided housing and that the Aces failed to pay the private school tuition of her daughter, which Hamby claims the Aces would cover.

Hamby also claims Aces head coach Becky Hammon bullied her and accused her of not being committed to the team.

The lawsuit details a phone call between Hamby and Hammon where Hamby would say, "You're trading me because I'm pregnant?"

According to the lawsuit, Hammon did not deny the accusation and responded to Hamby by saying, "What do you want me to do?"

The league conducted an investigation prior to last season, suspending Hammon for two games and stripping the Aces of their 2025 first-round draft pick.

Hamby's attorney released a statement saying In part quote:

"The WNBA is, at its core, a workplace, and federal laws have long shielded pregnant women from discrimination on the job. The world champion Aces exiled Dearica Hamby for becoming pregnant and the WNBA responded with a light tap on the wrist. Every potential mother in the league is now on notice that childbirth could change their career prospects overnight. That can’t be right in one of the most prosperous and dynamic women’s professional sports leagues in America.”

In May 2023 coach Hammon denied Hamby's allegations and gave her side of the situation.

We did reach out to the Aces for a statement but did not get a response.