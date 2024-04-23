Aces star and former Raider calling it quits

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Kelsey Plum and Darren Waller are calling it quits.

The Aces' star posted on social media this morning that she is "devestated" but it was "time to go." The former Raiders star was not mentioned specifically in the social media post.

A petition for divorce was filed Tuesday morning in Clark County between Kelsey Christine Plum and Darren Charles Waller.

The two married March 4, 2023 in Las Vegas after they began dating in 2022.

Waller was traded to the New York Giants shortly after their marriage.

