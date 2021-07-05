Aces set franchise mark for points in 118-95 win over Dream

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kelsey Plum had 23 points and passed 1,000 for her career, and the Las Vegas Aces set a franchise record for points with a 118-95 win over the Atlanta Dream.

Plum reached the milestone on a 3-pointer that made it 90-77 with 8:47 left in the fourth quarter and added 11 more before the end of the game.

A'ja Wilson added 19 points and nine rebounds and Liz Cambage had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Aces.

They remained tied with Seattle for the WNBA lead after the Storm beat Los Angeles later Sunday. Courtney Williams had 19 points and Cheyenne Parker scored 18 points for the Dream.