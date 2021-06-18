Watch
Aces score 33 second-quarter points to ease past Liberty

Posted at 10:52 PM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 01:52:23-04

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 18 points with seven assists, A'ja Wilson had 17 points and seven rebounds, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the New York Liberty 103-76.

Liz Cambage added 13 points and nine boards, and Chelsea Gray had 15 points with six assists for Las Vegas (10-3).

Riquna Williams scored 11 and Ji-Su Park had three of Las Vegas' 10 blocked shots.

Las Vegas scored 33 points in the second quarter to help build a 55-34 halftime lead.

Betnijah Laney, Reshanda Gray and Michaela Onyenwere combined to score 32 of New York's 34 first-half points.

