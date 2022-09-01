Aces prepare for Game 2 in semifinals vs Storm

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Ahead of tonight's match up against the Las Vegas Aces and the Seattle Storm, head coach Becky Hammon believes staying locked in for all four quarters will be key.

"I thought we played poorly. We lost the paint, we lost transition. We lost the board. We lost the points off turnovers game, and we lost by 3," Hammon shared about Sunday's Game 1 loss to the Storm. "I feel if we can sew some things up. Come in here and take care of business. No zone out factor for one or two minutes. We gotta stay locked in."

Tip-off is set for 7PM inside Michelob Ultra Arena.