Aces fan battling cancer to meet Kelsey Plum after social media plea

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Making a wish come true for an Aces fan battling cancer. A homemade sign and social media plea from an Aces star has led a valley woman on the verge of meeting one of her idols.

“I never thought I’d have to turn off my Twitter notifications.”

A whirlwind weekend on social media for Aces fan Ashleigh Ahrens. A screengrab of her holding a sign tweeted out by Aces guard Kelsey Plum. The sign revealing Ahrens has stage four breast cancer and that meeting Plum was on her bucket list. She says this was a spontaneous decision made with her friend.

“I was like, man, I wish I had a sign, and she was like you know what just go to Walgreens. We have time. We made the sign in like five or ten minutes,” she said.

The sign was made for last Thursday’s game which was breast health awareness night. Ahrens said while plum didn’t see the sign at the game, someone with floor seats did and spoke with her about making a meeting happen. Then on Friday, Plum published her tweet asking for help finding Ahrens. The Aces then reached out and are making a meeting happen.

Hi, can someone help me find this person??????? ❤️❤️🥹 pic.twitter.com/FGXY5b9peY — Kelsey Plum (@Kelseyplum10) August 13, 2022

“It means… it means a lot….”

Overwhelmed with emotions, Ahrens says this meeting is special. She was diagnosed with terminal breast cancer three years ago and is aware as an adult, she won’t get many moments like this.

“You don’t have as many opportunities. You don’t have the same stuff as Make-a-Wish like kids do,” Ahrens said.

Despite her diagnosis, Ahrens says she’s been inspired by Plum and the rest of the Aces. She wants to let anyone in her situation to know, you can still live life to the fullest.

“I just became so much more appreciative every day. The little things didn’t bother me anymore and you hug your loved ones tighter,” Ahrens said.

Ahrens will also check off another bucket list item after she meets Plum, by being able to be in the floors seats for an Aces game.