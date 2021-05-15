Aces fall to Storm 97-83 in season-opener

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces 2021 season started the same way the WNBA Finals ended for them in "The Wubble" last season with a loss against the Seattle Storm.

The Storm beat the Aces 97-83 in the season-opener on Saturday in Everett, Wash.

The Aces got off to a strong start leading 7-0 in the early minutes and built a 22-14 lead with 3 minutes to go in the first quarter. However, Seattle stormed back and took a 27-26 lead into the second quarter.

The Storm never looked back leading for the rest of the game.

Aces MVP forward A'ja Wilson led the way for Las Vegas with 24 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. Center Liz Cambage added 16 points.

Guard Kelsey Plum finished with 11 points and 4 assists in her first regular-season game in more than a year.

However, the Storm's forward and reigning Finals MVP Breanna Stewart had a game-high 28 points and 13 rebounds. Guard Jewell Loyd poured in another 22 points and guard Sue Bird added 11 points and 8 assists.

The two teams will be back at it on Tuesday in Everett with tip-off set for 7 p.m.

The Aces will host their first home game of the season on May 21 against the Los Angeles Sparks.