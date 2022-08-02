Aces' center A'ja Wilson awarded Western Conference Player of the Month for August

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The WNBA announced on Tuesday that Aces' center A'ja Wilson is the Kia Western Conference Player of the Month for August.

The four-time All-Star averaged 20.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while connecting on 52.2 percent of her field goal attempts and 43.5 percent of her three-pointers. Wilson also set a franchise record in July by scoring 20 or more points in 8 straight games, breaking the previous mark of 6 held by Aces Head Coach Becky Hammon.

This is the second conference player of the month award this season for the 2020 WNBA MVP, who also collected the honor for May.

Las Vegas takes on the Washington Mystics on August 2 at 4 p.m. at the Entertainment and Sports Arena.