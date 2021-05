LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Aces forward Angel McCoughtry sustained a torn ACL and meniscus in her right knee in a game against Los Angeles on Saturday.

The veteran guard came down with an offensive rebound 2:49 into the game before being helped from the court.

The 34-year-old averaged 14.4 points and 5.1 rebounds last season with Las Vegas, her first with the team. She missed the 2019 season after suffering a knee injury the year before.