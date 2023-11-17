Two Las Vegas senior twins help each other excel in sports, shine in leadership

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Senior twins Zacc and Lynzee Zrebiec's love for sports has always been evident at an early age.

"I would argue growing up that I was the most competitive," Lynzee said.

"She always liked for me to throw the football for her to practice with flag football, and I always want her to play volleyball with me," Zacc said. "So we have to find an agreement. It's a balance."

Lynzee is a two-sport athlete playing soccer and flag football. She says it's the camaraderie that she cherishes the most.

"My gut tells me that it's soccer because I've been playing it for so long," she said. "But during flag football season, my bond with the girls is incomparable to everything else, and both seasons are fun."

As for Zacc, he's also a multi-sport athlete, playing soccer and volleyball.

"I tried out for the volleyball team my freshman year and was on varsity. So that inspired me," he said. "Then I turned my focus to volleyball, so now I've been playing club volleyball, and volleyball has been my focus. It was a surprise that volleyball came into play."

In their last year at Southeast Career and Technical Academy, the two exceeded expectations, excelling beyond the fields in their respective sports.

"I think they both have a natural leadership ability. So I can always call them if we need something organized or run at practice," said soccer coach Josh Jones. "They have a lot of great leadership abilities, so it's a pleasure to coach."

"Lynzee's a phenomenal athlete and an even better person. She sets a good example just with her attitude," said flag football coach Darryl Zobb. "One of those people that everyone likes."

Centennial Subaru sponsors Academic Athlete of the Month. Find more stories like this one at ktnv.com/academicathletes.