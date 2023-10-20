Top-ranked 400-meter runner in Nevada, values time, focus in the classroom

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Ronnie Kendrick of Liberty High School is fast — really fast.

He is currently ranked number one in the state of Nevada in the 400-meter race and 25 in the nation.

He’s one of the best Nevada offers on the track, but Ronnie also holds a 3.3 GPA and does plenty of volunteer work.

When it comes to his recipe for success, he says it is 90 percent mental and 10 percent physical.

"Mentally, you have to be there," Ronnie said. "If you get tired with your legs, you just got to keep pulling through, especially in the 400 in the end."

Like any athlete, Ronnie didn’t do this all alone and credits his coaches for helping him.

Liberty Track and Field coach Kory Anderson says it’s been a joy to see Ronnie grow as an athlete and a young man.

"It’s great when we have a kid like Ronnie," Anderson said. "He played other sports, but his success showed when he focused and dialed."

Running might sound simple, but a ton of work goes into winning track meets.

Ronnie says if you want to achieve what he has, the little things matter the most.

"Do good in the classroom first," Ronnie said. "Second, come to practice, but don’t just come to practice — work hard in practice, and it’ll make a difference."

Centennial Subaru sponsors Academic Athlete of the Month. Find more stories like this one at ktnv.com/academicathletes.