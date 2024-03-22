Sierra Vista soccer star credits family for helping her push to be her very best

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Riley Dubner-Crane of Sierra Vista High School hustles - both on the soccer pitch and in her academic.

She is a standout player and is also, part of the student council on campus.

Soccer is a sport that requires lots of physical and mental toughness and Dubner-Crane said the game has taught her more than just knowing how to kick a ball.

"A lot of communication," she told me. "Even when things are bad or you don't want to communicate it, there's a struggle. You still have to get it out there just so that everything is cleared up."

Dubner-Crane said her work ethic didn't just come from nowhere. She said the ones who pushed her to be who she is are her parents and they raised her to do her best in everything she does. If there's someone who notices that in school, it's her coach, Ryan Quinn.

"It's really just being a good person, make good choices, what's going to do the best for you in the future. What choices can you make today and five years from now, you can look back and go 'I did the right thing and I'm in a better place because of that? She definitely does that every day," Quinn said. "Very deserving. She's just a very dedicated student-athlete. She is at practice all the time, working hard, and she does the same in the classroom. Extremely hard workers, stays on top of her grades, never had any issues with her and she is an example for the rest of the girls in the program."

Dubner-Crane said she hopes to be an example for other kids looking to succeed in high school and said it's all about how much you put in.

"When you are given homework, you got to go to practice, you just can't go home, shower and go to sleep," she told me. "You have to do your schoolwork and stay on top of everything."