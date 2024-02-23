Shadow Ridge basketball, track star knows how to be a leader on and off the court

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Shadow Ridge High School basketball player and track star Zh'mya Martin knows how to get stuff done and the thing she does best is win.

Martin led the Mustangs to the playoffs and was the captain of the track team that ended up winning the regional championship.

She also volunteers her time to give back, including 430 hours of community service at The Blind Center.

Her friends, teammates, and teachers say her drive is something they take inspiration from.

"I just see her getting big, to be honest, and getting out there and getting the recognition she deserves," teammate Jasmine Mata said.

"For them to just be able to manage that time, to manage their studies, to manage everything is a true testament to what is takes to be a true student-athlete," Karissa Guthire, Shadow Ridge High School assistant principal, said. "Zh'mya is a really good example of that."

And yet, as much as Martin excels athletically, she said she prioritizes academics first.

"School comes before the sport. My mom teaches me that I can't be, basically, an athlete without having the grades," Martin said. "I make sure my school work is done before I can work on my sport."

As for advice on what it takes to success, Martin said always make sure you're in it 100%.

"Make sure, if you want to do it, stick to it and don't give up on yourself."