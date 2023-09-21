Senior running back prides Las Vegas High School red and black through family, work ethic and dedication

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's time to highlight September's Academic Athlete of the Month.

Las Vegas High School senior running back Torrell Harley does not take lightly the chance to suit up for the Wildcats.

"It feels like it just came so fast," he said. "My coaches used to tell me sitting in the huddle as a freshman to now, being a senior and captain. They told me it's come fast, and it really did."

In fact, it runs in his family to wear the black and red.

"I have a lot of alumni family here. Cousins, my mom went here. Friends and uncles — all of it. I've always wanted to be a Wildcat," Harley said. "I have an uncle. His name was Stanley Copeland. He played here in 2005. He won the state championship with Eddie Gomez and the guys."

His work ethic and dedication to the craft make him a standout athlete.

"No only is he a vocal leader on this team, but he leads by example. He's never missed a practice in three years," said his coach, Kap. "His freshman year was a COVID year, but I'm sure he wouldn't have missed a practice either. Whether you're a freshman, sophomore, or junior. You can look at him and say, 'Hey, he's doing the right thing — the Wildcat way.'"

The Wildcat way is exemplified every Friday night under the lights that shine the brightest.

"I have a saying that I like to say to the guys. It's like there's no feeling like Friday nights. Just stepping out there, our student sections are always going crazy," Harley said. "All our administration is always there cheering us on. Teammates and coaches, it's a warm feeling. It's fun."

With his time as a Wildcat slowly coming to an end, it's the lasting impression that he hopes to leave behind.

"I hope they remember me as B2 — just the guy that never gave up," he said. "The guy that always bled black and red."

Centennial Subaru sponsors Academic Athlete of the Month. Find more stories like this one at ktnv.com/academicathletes.