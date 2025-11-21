LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It was a special day for West Career and Technical Academy senior Isabella Savino, who earned our Academic Athlete of the Month award.

"This means so much to me, just knowing how much people truly recognize the work I do and everything. It's so nice," she said.

WATCH Isabella receive her Academic Athlete of the Month honors from West Coast Trial Lawyers:

Meet November's Academic Athlete of the Month, soccer team captain Isabella Savino

The soccer team captain not only leads on the pitch but also in the classroom with a 4.56 GPA.

"Ella is exactly the kind of student that we want. She is self-motivated. She has demonstrated ethics. She's very compassionate. She's active in her community and her church. She's in one of our most rigorous programs, Biomedical, and she is thriving. And it's really just evident that she's willing to work hard for what she wants."

While they're proud of her work ethic, Bella's parents tell Channel 13 they take even more pride in the overall person she has become.

"Her heart is so genuine. She's just such a good kid. I'm so proud. I'm sorry," her mom said as she wiped tears from her eyes.

"Her kindness, like her heart," her dad added. "Whether it's academic, it's soccer, it's her family or friends, she puts 100% into everything."

Bella plans to continue putting 100% into everything after West Tech at a Christian college studying health science in hopes to help others and spread an attitude of gratitude.

"I would just say trust God," she said. "There's always a plan for you. I would say to always keep trying to work to be your best. Even the hardest times, everything always gets better. Lean on those who love you. Lean on those who care about you, just don't give up."

Academic Athlete of the Month is sponsored by West Coast Trial Lawyers.

